Nordstrom's Black Friday Sale 2020 Is Already Here!

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Nordstrom's Black Friday sale is already here this year online, with up to 50% off more than 1,000 women's clothing, men's clothing, kids' clothing, home and beauty items through Dec. 1.

Below, some of our best finds from Ugg, Kendra Scott and more of our favorite brands from the Nordstrom Black Friday sale. Shop quick before the good stuff sells out!