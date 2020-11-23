Who Should Win Dancing With the Stars Season 29?

Related : "DWTS" Hookups, Mom & Son Sexy Dance and Thanksgiving Dishes

Another season of Dancing With the Stars is about to come to an end.

Season 29 began back in September with one of the most varied and most recognizable casts in a while—stars from Tiger King and Selling Sunset, a Backstreet Boy, a Bachelorette, Nelly, the guy from Catfish. There was a Disney Channel star, two pro athletes, a Cheer coach, an Olympic figure skater and three very different actors. Now, it's down to just four.

The Bachelorette star Kaitlyn Bristowe, Catfish host Nev Schulman, One Day At a Time star Justina Machado and rap superstar Nelly are all competing for the mirrorball trophy tonight, but only one can take it home.

So which star will be declared the next winner of Dancing With the Stars? We can't predict the future (even when it's only a few hours away), but we've got some thoughts.