The Queen's Gambit Just Set a Wild Netflix Record—and Yes, It's Absolutely Worth the Hype

It definitely goes down in the DMs.

Roughly two weeks after the Oct. 23 premiere of The Queen's Gambit on Netflix, I raised the following question on Instagram Stories: Do I really need to watch this chess show? Back then, my feed was packed with photos and memes of a red-haired Anya Taylor-Joy obsessing over whether her character, Beth Harmon, should use the Scandanavian Defense or shake her opponent's hand and say, "I resign."

I know nothing about chess and, until recently, had zero intention of ever caring about the game. Why watch a show about something so, how do you say, boring? But within seconds of polling my friends, my DMs were flooded (by my measly following's standards, that is) with definitive "yeses" and the same, unanimous message: The Queen's Gambit is an absolute must-watch.

So I caved, quickly binging one episode after the next and surprising myself at just how much I've learned to care about Taylor-Joy's Beth and all the wonderful cast members she outshines. In this journey, I know I'm not alone. Just this week, Netflix announced that The Queen's Gambit shattered viewership records by becoming the streaming service's biggest scripted limited series to date after 62 million households tuned in within 28 days. That's a lot of people, and a lot of chess.