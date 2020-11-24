Your Monday Cheat Sheet

Bethany Mota's Holiday Gift Guide Will Make Your Gift-Giving Anxiety Disappear

From air fryers and lip masks to speakers and jewelry, you're going to want to add all of Bethany's gift picks to your cart asap!

The holiday season is upon us so that means it's time to start crafting your gift-giving lists. But don't panic, Youtuber Bethany Mota, who is known for her shopping hauls, is here to help you find the perfect gift this holiday season!

"My best advice for holiday gift-giving is to not overthink it! If you're shopping for someone you love, chances are you know them pretty well," the Dancing with the Stars alum explained to E!. "So just imagine from their perspective, what's something that would make their day a little better?"

With the launch of her own jewelry brand Atom&Matter, Bethany has a lot to celebrate this holiday season!

"My favorite part about celebrating the holidays, aside from drinking far too many peppermint mochas, would be spending time with my family! Ahh the cliche answer, but so true. I don't always get to see my family throughout the year because they don't live in LA. So, I always look forward to going home and eating food while doing absolutely nothing together. It's magical."

For Bethany's holiday gift picks, scroll below!

Paperclip Chain Necklace

"Gift someone a little shine with this paperclip chain necklace. This is a perfect gift for anyone in your life who loves to spice up their style with jewelry. Plus, they'll think of you every time they see it!" 

$239
Atom & Matter

Compact Air Fryer

"We all love food. An air fryer is such a great kitchen staple to have and this compact one is especially great if you are shopping for someone with limited kitchen space."

$100
Urban Outfitters

Christmas Candy Box

"A bundle of yummy smelling bath treats that look good enough to eat "don't eat them though." This is a perfect gift for your friends or family members who love to pamper themselves."

$30
Lush Cosmetics

Who's Most Likely To Game

"This is definitely the "safe" gift. It can be given to just about anyone who enjoys playing games with their friends."

$16
Urban Outfitters

Crosley Charlotte Bluetooth Speaker

"Everyone loves music! This speaker has a cool retro look and is portable so it can be taken anywhere to jam out with."

$60
Urban Outfitters

Laneige Dream & Wonder Gift Set

"This is one of my favorite lip masks to wear overnight, but also is great to wear during the day especially for these colder months. We could all use a little extra tlc!"

$29
Sephora

Aerolatte Matcha Tea Frother

"For your matcha lovers, a handheld milk frother can make all the difference in their daily cup!"

$16
Thrive Market

For more gifting inspiration, check out these Gifts for Her!

