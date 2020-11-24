Bethany Mota's Holiday Gift Guide Will Make Your Gift-Giving Anxiety Disappear

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

The holiday season is upon us so that means it's time to start crafting your gift-giving lists. But don't panic, Youtuber Bethany Mota, who is known for her shopping hauls, is here to help you find the perfect gift this holiday season!

"My best advice for holiday gift-giving is to not overthink it! If you're shopping for someone you love, chances are you know them pretty well," the Dancing with the Stars alum explained to E!. "So just imagine from their perspective, what's something that would make their day a little better?"