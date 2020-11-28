From Blair Waldorf to Moira Rose, Here's How Your Favorite TV Characters Would Handle Quarantine

If you're anything like us, you've probably spent a good chunk of this year baking banana bread, learning new TikTok dances, drinking tons of coffee—or wine, we don't judge—and binge-watching just about every series available.

After all, we're looking for delightful ways to escape reality, especially in 2020. Our favorite shows take us back to a time pre-coronavirus when hugging was acceptable and no one thought twice about a silly little sneeze. It was a time when Gossip Girl's Blair Waldorf (Leighton Meester) always had a pack of followers less than six feet away from her and when Sex and the City's Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) sipped cosmos at a crowded bar alongside her friends without thinking twice about who she was getting physically too close to.

Today, while some hits—Grey's Anatomy, This Is Us and Shameless, just to name a few—have adjusted their storylines to discuss the global pandemic, we couldn't help but wonder how the iconic shows of yesteryear would tackle current events.