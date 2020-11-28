Black Friday

Deals You Can Still Shop Now
From Blair Waldorf to Moira Rose, Here's How Your Favorite TV Characters Would Handle Quarantine

While Sex & the City's Carrie buys Manolos, Gilmore Girls Lorelai is stocking up on coffee. Scroll on to see how we think iconic TV characters are handling the pandemic and 2020.

By Sophia Ghadoushi Nov 28, 2020 1:00 PMTags
TVGossip GirlSex And The CityGilmore GirlsNew GirlStranger Things
How our favorite TV characters would handle quarantineAlex Alonzo/E! Illustration

If you're anything like us, you've probably spent a good chunk of this year baking banana bread, learning new TikTok dances, drinking tons of coffee—or wine, we don't judge—and binge-watching just about every series available.

After all, we're looking for delightful ways to escape reality, especially in 2020. Our favorite shows take us back to a time pre-coronavirus when hugging was acceptable and no one thought twice about a silly little sneeze. It was a time when Gossip Girl's Blair Waldorf (Leighton Meester) always had a pack of followers less than six feet away from her and when Sex and the City's Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) sipped cosmos at a crowded bar alongside her friends without thinking twice about who she was getting physically too close to.

Today, while some hits—Grey's Anatomy, This Is Us and Shameless, just to name a few—have adjusted their storylines to discuss the global pandemic, we couldn't help but wonder how the iconic shows of yesteryear would tackle current events.

Naturally, Gilmore Girls' Michel Gerard (Yanic Truesdale) would immediately put himself in a plexiglass case behind the front desk of the Dragonfly Inn while Friends' Joey Tribbiani (Matt LeBlanc) would struggle to remember if it's COVID-19 or COVID-9. (Maybe it's CORVID? He truly doesn't know.)

But what about your other favorite characters?

Well, look no further: We've got the answers. Or, at least, our best guesses. Go ahead and scroll on to see what we imagine TV's finest are up to amid quarantine.

WB
Gilmore Girls' Lorelai Gilmore

The fast-talking Stars Hollow resident doesn't bother stocking up on toilet paper. Rather, she's worried about—gasp—a coffee shortage. Even worse? Despite lockdown and stay-at-home orders, she still has to go to Friday night dinners.

K C Bailey/Cw Network/Kobal/Shutterstock
Gossip Girl's Blair Waldorf

In quarantine, Blair develops an unhealthy obsession with NY Governor Andrew Cuomo. But seriously, who can blame her? Even Serena gets it. And while she's happy to see the tourists have fled the city, she is bummed there's no one to stare (and gawk) at her from the steps of the Met.

POP
Schitt's Creek's Moira Rose

Social distancing isn't a problem for the Crows Have Eyes 3 star. She'd rather be home alone with her wigs anyway. And with her acting career on pause, Moira keeps busy by designing a mask collection to match her every-changing hair. After hiring Alexis to serve as her PR guru, the duo decide to name the line, "EW, COVID."

Kevin Estrada/The CW
Jane The Virgin's Jane Villanueva

Time in quarantine actually serves as the perfect excuse for Jane to put her head down and finally focus on that new book she's been talking about. The only problem? She can't stop watching her beloved telenovelas!

New Line Cinema/Hbo/Village Roadshow/Kobal/Shutterstock
Sex and the City's Carrie Bradshaw

The only thing that saves this curly-haired columnist from completely losing it is online shopping. Carrie justifies each new pair of Manolos purchased by calling them an essential item. Because, obviously, the chicest way to order delivery is to do so while strutting around your apartment in a new pair of pumps.

Kelsey McNeal/Freeform via Getty Images
grown-ish's Zoey Johnson

For the fashion-forward student, online classes can wait. After all, Zoey is busy starting her very own tie-dye line. Her marketing strategy? Dancing to "WAP" on TikTok while wearing a matching sweat set.

David Hume Kennerly/Getty Images
Friends' Phoebe Buffay

While Central Perk's no. 1 artist was forced to move her performances of "Smelly Cat" to her apartment window, Phoebe isn't feeling down on herself. After all, she's convinced that the few people outside the Chipotle downstairs are a crowd waiting to hear her sing. She has fans everywhere!

Fox
New Girl's Schmidt

At long last, Schmidt finds an excuse to hide the douchebag jar. Why? He has to make room for his new collection of cleaning supplies!

ABC
Scandal's Olivia Pope

A problematic year? Psh, not with Washington D.C.'s most famous fixer on the case. After finishing all the red wine and popcorn in her house, Olivia—with her white hat, of course—storms to the Oval Office and says just two words to change everything: "It's handled."

Curtis Baker/Netflix
Stranger Things' Eleven

Not even Eleven's superpowers can stop the force of 2020. The only element she can control? Buying up all the Eggos in the area. Whoops.

