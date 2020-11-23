Tiffany Haddish Reveals the "Bad Habit" She's Hiding From Boyfriend Common

Tiffany Haddish is gearing up to celebrate the holidays by giving back. That, and enjoying quality time with her boyfriend Common!
The comedian opened up about her relationship—which she confirmed back in August—on the Monday, Nov. 23 episode of Daily Pop, telling E! co-host Justin Sylvester that, while they aren't technically living with each other, she and her man are spending plenty of time together.
"You know, I might go over to his house a few nights a week and then I'm at my house," Tiffany explained during the exclusive conversation. "That's how I've been doing it."
Why? "Because I believe that absence makes the heart grow fonder," she expressed. "Also, he not paying all my bills! So I'm not finna be over there all the time."
Later, Justin admitted if it were him, he would be doing his best to hide all of his bad habits, and as it turns out, Tiffany can relate. "I do got one bad habit that I'm working on," Tiffany revealed. "You know, I like to think of myself as a very good person but I do have an issue with hoarding clothing. I love clothes."
Hey, it could be much worse!
And, if there's one celebrity who's dedicated to giving back, it's Tiffany. Take her Thanksgiving plans for example. "I have a tradition that I do every year," Tiffany said on Daily Pop. "I usually am at the Laugh Factory Comedy Club serving food to the homeless and people that don't have family to be with."
"And so this year, we were, like, really concerned," she continued, acknowledging potential safety concerns due to the coronavirus pandemic. "So we got a permit from the city and we are serving food right on Sunset Boulevard. That's what I plan on doing."
As for Common, Tiffany added, "He better plan on doing what I'm doing...but we'll see."
Tiffany's charitable efforts don't start and end on Thanksgiving, though. As she continues to focus on "better health" for herself, as she noted, and her community, she's teaming up with vitafusion Gummy Vitamins "not only because they taste great, but because they make me feel better."
"And they teamed up with WhyHunger, which made me go 'yesss' even more because I know what it's like to be hungry, okay? And homeless," she told Justin. "You don't want to be hungry and homeless."
Tiffany encouraged viewers to join her and get involved by participating in WhyHunger's 35th annual Hungerthon, starting tomorrow, Tuesday, Nov. 24. Head to Hungerthon.org for more information.