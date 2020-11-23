Tiffany Haddish Reveals the "Bad Habit" She's Hiding From Boyfriend Common

Related : Tiffany Haddish Spills the Tea on Quarantining With Common

Tiffany Haddish is gearing up to celebrate the holidays by giving back. That, and enjoying quality time with her boyfriend Common!

The comedian opened up about her relationship—which she confirmed back in August—on the Monday, Nov. 23 episode of Daily Pop, telling E! co-host Justin Sylvester that, while they aren't technically living with each other, she and her man are spending plenty of time together.

"You know, I might go over to his house a few nights a week and then I'm at my house," Tiffany explained during the exclusive conversation. "That's how I've been doing it."

Why? "Because I believe that absence makes the heart grow fonder," she expressed. "Also, he not paying all my bills! So I'm not finna be over there all the time."

Later, Justin admitted if it were him, he would be doing his best to hide all of his bad habits, and as it turns out, Tiffany can relate. "I do got one bad habit that I'm working on," Tiffany revealed. "You know, I like to think of myself as a very good person but I do have an issue with hoarding clothing. I love clothes."