MTV's Ridiculousness Spinoff Is Guaranteed To Make You Hungry—And Make You Laugh

Here's a show you won't want to watch while hungry: Deliciousness.
On Monday, Nov. 23, MTV announced a Ridiculousness spinoff devoted to all things food. Just like the original series, Deliciousness will feature viral internet videos that'll have you laughing out loud and wondering how people failed so epically. Set to premiere on Dec. 14, the series will be hosted by Saved by the Bell alum Tiffani Thiessen, who knows a thing or two about good food as the author of Pull Up a Chair and host of the Cooking Channel's Dinner at Tiffani's.
In addition, she'll be joined by three panelists: Angela Kinsey (The Office), Kel Mitchell (All That, Kenan & Kel) and Tim Chantarangsu (Basic to Bougie). The official description for the new series reads as follows: "From food blunders to restaurant fails to kids in the kitchen and more, Deliciousness celebrates our greatest indulgences—food and drink. Helping to satisfy the foodie in all of us, each episode will showcase the internet's most viral and entertaining videos."
A new promo for the show finds Thiessen and the panelists teasing all the eye candy to come. "The only thing that people love more than delicious food is delicious food fails," a voiceover says as clips flash of a woman dropping an entire fresh-out-the-oven turkey and a man literally nose-diving into a Thanksgiving dinner table.
The premiere of Deliciousness also marks the start of a one week holiday-themed MTV event from Dec. 14 to 18. Earlier this month, MTV announced the Dec. 9 premiere of The Challenge, which is returning for season 36. Dubbed The Challenge: Double Agents, it finds rookies (like Survivor winner Natalie Anderson) and veterans (like CT) following the partner format to compete for that $1 million prize.
Consider us booked and busy (in front of the TV) next month.
Deliciousness premieres on Monday, Dec 14 at 7 p.m. ET on MTV.