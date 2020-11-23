Doja Cat Reveals the Hilarious Bet She Made With Her Friend Over the 2021 Grammys

With the 2020 American Music Awards behind her, Doja Cat is looking forward to the 2021 Grammy Awards.
After the AMAs, the "Say So" star spoke to reporters and revealed the bet she made with her friends over whether she secures a Grammy nomination.
"It being 2020, I expect the worse every day," she said during the Nov. 22 press room interview, "and I am really just kind of doing what I can. I am being creative and whatnot. To see an award come out, if it's the Grammys, one [of] my friends has to get a tattoo of name...My DJ from day one has to get a tattoo right on his ass cheek…I'm really excited if that does happen."
The 25-year-old singer said she made the wager about five or six years ago. However, the possibility of being nominated may not be the only reason she's looking forward to the big night. "I'll be just excited to perform," she said. "That's my number one. But, if we win something, that'll be crazy."
When a reporter asked if Doja Cat was for sure singing at the 63rd annual award show, the artist laughed and said, "I don't know!"
Fans will have to wait until the Grammy nominees are announced on Nov. 24 to see if Doja Cat made the cut. But if her American Music Award wins are any indication, she may have a chance of making the list. Doja Cat won two AMA trophies: one for New Artist of the Year and one for Favorite Female Artist – Soul/R&B.
"It's been amazing," she told reporters about the honors. "Taking home two was different. It shows that my fans appreciate what I am doing, and I am glad because I can be really self-critical sometimes. So, it's great to know that people love it."
In addition to racking up awards, Doja Cat took the stage with Bebe Rexha to sing "Baby, I'm Jealous."
When asked what it's meant to have so much success in 2020, Doja Cat said it's been "amazing" but "unexpected."
"Because obviously everyone is cooped up at home and we're just trying to make the best of everything all year," she explained. "It's the most creative I've been because of that. I feel blessed. Seeing what everyone else is doing is cool, too."