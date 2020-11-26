Meghan MarkleGrammysKelly ClarksonBlack FridayPhotosVideos

Jennifer Aniston, Kerry Washington and More Stars Celebrate Thanksgiving 2020

It's a Thanksgiving unlikely any other, but your favorite celebs are proving there's still plenty to be thankful for. Check out our star-studded gallery of Turkey Day celebrations below.

By McKenna Aiello Nov 26, 2020 7:19 PMTags
Break out the Butterball and log in to Zoom! 

With public health officials urging Americans to downsize their Thanksgiving gatherings to prevent the further spread of COVID-19, celebrity families (stars—they really are just like us!) are making the best of a disappointing situation. But fewer seats at the dinner table this year doesn't have to mean less holiday cheer! In fact, there's still plenty to be thankful for, and your favorite stars are sharing how they're keeping their spirits high and wine glasses full.

For power couple Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade, they've learned to embrace the uncertainty. 

"We're gonna keep some of the things we've always done, like a candied ham," Gabrielle shared on E!'s Daily Pop, also explaining, "My husband was never in one place. He always played on Christmas. A lot of times he played on Thanksgiving. So celebrating in different cities—it might be in a hotel room in Philly having a turkey sandwich— as long as we've been together, that's only our real tradition."

To see how Hollywood got festive on Turkey Day, check out our star-studded gallery below: 

Instagram
Jennifer Aniston

"We're grateful," the Friends star wrote while celebrating with her furry friend. 

Instagram
Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi

"Happy Thanksgiving from my crew to yours!" the former Jersey Shore star wrote. "So grateful & blessed everyday for my beautiful family." 

Instagram
Kerry Washington

"Thankful to all who came to yoga to breathe and sit in our gratitude," the Scandal star wrote. "I'm thankful to all of you. Every day. For showing me love. I see it. And I give it right back!!!!!" 

Instagram
Savannah Guthrie & Hoda Kotb

"Nobody gonna rain on our parade!!" the Today show co-host shared on Instagram before hosting Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. "HAPPY THANKSGIVING!!!"

Instagram
Sarah Hyland & Wells Adams

"2020 wasn't what we all thought it would be but I choose to remain grateful," the Modern Family star wrote. "It's actually very easy when you have the most amazing people (and doggos) in your life. Happy thanksgiving all! Remember to stay safe & wear masks!"

Instagram
Tim Tebow

"Happy Thanksgiving!" the NFL star wrote. "Even in such a unique year, we still have so much to be thankful for... most importantly Jesus and the Cross!"

Instagram
Princess Eugenie

"I'm thankful to all the front liners this year for your incredible dedication and perseverance," the royal family member wrote. " I'm thankful for all the companies and charities who donated as much as possible to those in need. ⁣I'm thankful for my husband Jack.⁣ I'm thankful for the love of family and animals that keep us strong." 

Instagram
Kyle Cooke & Amanda Batula

"Thankful for our health & our relationship making it through quarantine," the Summer House star shared online. "Living & working together ain't easy but we're getting the hang of it. Pretty sure we can handle anything thrown at us." 

Instagram
Tanner Tolbert

"Marinated this turkey for 9 months... it better be good," the Bachelor in Paradise star joked. "#happythanksgiving." 

Instagram
Kristin Cavallari

"Lots to be thankful for but most thankful for my little crew," the Uncommon James founder shared when hanging out with her kids. "The best things that ever happened to me. Happy Thanksgiving all!" 

Instagram
Celine Dion

"To all those celebrating in the United States (and around the world) I want to wish you all a safe and happy Thanksgiving," the singer shared online. "Though we may be celebrating apart, we are all together in spirit. Sending you all of my love!" 

Instagram
Lisa Rinna

"Happy Thanksgiving," the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star wrote on Instagram. "From our Family to yours. Missing our girls and Lois. We aren't able to be together physically but we are together in spirit, always #Thankful #grateful." 

Christie Brinkley

The veteran supermodel shows off her Turkey Day tablescape. 



