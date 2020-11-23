WipeoutAmerican Music AwardsCharli D'AmelioTwilightRoyalsPhotosVideos

All the Sparkly Style at the 2020 American Music Awards Might Blind You

There was no shortage of shimmering fashion at the 2020 American Music Awards. Keep scrolling to see all the looks for yourself—you just might need some sunglasses first.

The stars really shined at the 2020 American Music Awards—and here are all the photos to prove it. 

When it came to style at the annual award show, the celebrities brought the glamour we've been missing in 2020 with no shortage of sparkle. Whether it was  sequins, beading, rhinestones or other iridescent material, attendees wanted to be seen at this ceremony. 

The megawatt style began on the red carpet with host Taraji P. Henson in a glitzy shift dress by Giorgio Armani and continued with stars like Jennifer Lopez and Bebe Rexha in glimmering gowns. 

During the show,Megan Thee Stallion  lit up the stage in a shimmering bodysuit as she performed her brand new hit, "Body."

Needless to say, when it came to the 2020 award show, the trend of the night was megawatt style like the stars they are. 

But, don't just take our word for it—see all the blinding looks in E!'s gallery below. 

photos
American Music Awards 2020: See Every Star

You might just want to put on some sunglasses first. Without further ado: 

Emma McIntyre /AMA2020/Getty Images for dcp
Taraji P. Henson

The host of the show put her most fashionable foot forward on the red carpet in the trend of the night: a silver beaded shift dress by Giorgio Armani. 

Emma McIntyre /AMA2020/Getty Images for dcp
Bebe Rexha

The "Not 20 Anymore" singer served up sexy modern glamour in a silver

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for dcp
Taraji P. Henson

The actress kicked off the show with a musical montage paired with impressive outfit changes, ending on this glittering bodysuit. 

ABC via Getty Images
Jennifer Lopez

The triple threat shimmered like the star she is in a glittering gown by Balmain. 

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for dcp
Taraji P. Henson

There was no shortage of shimmer on this dress. 

ABC/Getty Images for dcp
Dua Lipa

The "Levitating" singer served up shine with a side of aquatic in this special mini. 

