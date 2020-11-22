Jennifer Lopez Turns Heads With an Edgy Short Hairstyle at the 2020 American Music Awards

Related : Taraji P. Henson Talks Hosting AMAs, Turning 50 & More

The moment pop culture fans have all been waiting for...

The 2020 American Music Awards have officially kicked off. On Sunday, Nov. 22, music's biggest and brightest stars showed up and showed out for the annual ceremony. All in all, it looks like celebrities are hitting all the right notes tonight.

This year's event will look different due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, however, that doesn't mean it's losing its charm. With Taraji P. Henson set to host the fanciful affair, you know it's going to be one for the books.

Plus, Justin Bieber is performing at the 2020 AMAs for the first time in four years. What's more? Katy Perry, Megan Thee Stallion and so many others are hitting the stage at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, Calif.

But before viewers tune in to see their faves perform their chart-topping tunes, there's one moment people can't stop swooning over: Jennifer Lopez's short hairstyle.