Paris Hilton Still Claims She and Britney Spears ''Invented the Selfie''

Related : Why Paris Hilton Is Happy She Grew Up Before Social Media

You've got to hand it to Paris Hilton, she's a selfie queen with conviction.

In 2017, the 39-year-old reality star and socialite tweeted a photo of herself hanging out with Britney Spears in 2006, writing, "11 years ago today, Me & Britney invented the selfie!" Naturally, Twitter users were quick to disprove her claims, offering up pictures of other people's "selfies" throughout history. But this week, Hilton was returned to claim the title once more.

She posted the same photo of herself with Spears, tweeting, "14 years ago, @britneyspears and I invented the selfie [red heart emoji] #LegendsOnly."

More than 106,000 people liked the picture. In response, many tweeted two simple words, echoing Hilton's famous catchphrase: "That's hot."

Hilton rose to fame as the star of the reality show The Simple Life in the early '00s. The heiress to the Hilton hotel chain was often photographed out partying, including with her co-star Nicole Richie, now 39, and other celebs such as Spears, now 38, and Lindsey Lohan, now 34.