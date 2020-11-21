How Scott Disick's Alleged Message to This Love Island Star Is Connected to Amelia Hamlin

From the moment Megan Barton-Hanson and Eyal Booker coupled up on Love Island season four, it was pretty obvious they were not going to last.
While there was a clear physical attraction between them—they proved this when they had sex in the Hideaway, the first couple to do so in Love Island history—fans recognized that there was no real spark keeping them together. Megan herself recognized this and broke up with the model, calmly explaining that she was only "physically attracted" to him.
But Eyal pushed back, asking the star for another chance to prove they could enjoy being together. In response, Megan said, "You're not exactly Jim Carrey. I can't have fun with myself."
Eyal's ego suffered a blow, but two years have passed and he's probably over it, right? Well, it'd be wrong to assume that judging by a certain DM that Megan received this week.
That's where Scott Disick comes in: The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is demanding she apologize to Eyal, who is in a happy relationship, btw.
According to a screenshot shared to Megan's Instagram Story, the reality star's message allegedly read: "Hey I recently saw your program love island. I had a few questions for you about it. Let me know when your around to speak about it."
Naturally, Megan replied, "Hey you... what do you wanna know? x"
But things took a turn when Scott allegedly responded, "I was recently introduced to a beautiful man, named Eyal. when i went to see what he's done on tv, I was astonished by your behavior. to find you mugging him off, and taking full advantage of his unbelievably beautiful sense of humor, and vulnerability. i'm extremely disturbed that anybody could be so disrespectful to somebody for no good reason. i would like to know if you'd be willing to write him an apology."
He reportedly finished his message, "the fact that you told him he wasn't funny—when in fact, you are not jim Carey is absurd."
Understandably, Megan was taken aback by the interaction. She captioned the image, "Its not often I'm left speechless but... sorry!? What have I just read? Genuinely a little concerned about Scott tho."
None of the involved parties have commented since then, but it turns out that there may be a reasonable explanation behind Scott's quest for justice.
As many people know, Scott is currently dating Amelia Hamlin, who is the 19-year-old sister to Delilah Hamlin. What people might be unaware of, however, is that Delilah is in a long-term relationship with Eyal.
Delilah and Eyal began dating after meeting at Coachella in 2019, despite living on opposite sides of the world. Two years have gone by and their romance has managed to survive the distance and COVID-19.
So why the need for an apology now? Who knows, but it's 2020 and anything goes in this crazy time we're living in.