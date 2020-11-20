Erika Jayne Spotted for the First Time Since Filing for Divorce From Tom Girardi

Related : Erika Jayne Ends 21-Year Marriage to Tom Girardi

It was girls' night out for Erika Jayne.

The newly single Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star took on the town on Thursday, Nov. 19, and was spotted publicly for the first time since filing for divorce from power lawyer Tom Girardi on Nov. 3.

Erika enjoyed dinner at the Italian hotspot Fia in Santa Monica with a few close friends last night.

A source exclusively told E! News how she's handling the transition after moving out of their house. "She's sad but trying to keep her spirits up," we're told. "Most of her castmates have been very supportive which she appreciates."

For the evening hangout, Erika wore a cozy Fendi print jacket, pencil skirt and black knee-high boots. As for the meal, her party ordered grilled corn with shaved black truffle, seared diver scallops and tender stem broccolini, among other dishes, at the California restaurant.

But does the outing mean she's single and ready to mingle? The answer is a definitive no, with an insider saying, "It's too soon to date, she's not ready."