Celebrate Brie Bella's Birthday By Looking at Her Sweetest Family Pics

Happy birthday, Brie Bella!
As E! readers surely know, today (Nov. 21) marks the Total Bellas star's 37th birthday, which she shares with twin Nikki Bella. While 2020 has been an unconventional year due to the coronavirus pandemic, this has been quite a year for Brie.
Not only did she welcome her second child with husband Daniel Bryan (born Bryan Danielson), but she also made an unexpected move to Napa Valley. Although the E! personality has plenty to be grateful for, we're certain the highlight of her year was expanding her family by giving birth to baby Buddy.
"It's a BOY!!!" Brie captioned her Instagram post following the birth. "We are overwhelmed with joy and everyone is healthy!!!"
As they explained on Total Bellas, Brie and Bryan waited until Buddy's birth to learn his sex. Buddy's arrival came one day after Nikki welcomed son Matteo Chigvintsev with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev.
The twins announced their joint pregnancies back in January.
Brie noted on Instagram at the time, "We are shocked like all of you!!! Never in a million years thought did I think @thenikkibella and I would be having pregnant bellies together!!! Knowing us our babies will come the same day too lol!!! We are excited for you all to follow us on this amazing journey!!! Love you Sister!!"
What a wild milestone!
Thus, we feel it's only right to celebrate the now mother of two's birthday by taking a look at her sweetest snaps with Buddy.
Below, you'll find sweet photos of Brie and Buddy, Buddy bonding with cousin Matteo and so much more.
Now, the moment you've been waiting for, Brie and Buddy's family pics:
For Brie's cutest pics with daughter Birdie, click here.
Don't forget to wish Brie (and Nikki) a happy birthday on social media! We know we will.