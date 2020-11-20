Why Vanna White Thought She Didn't Have "Any Chance" of Booking Wheel of Fortune

Related : Vanna White Shares 38 Years of "Wheel of Fortune" Secrets

It's hard to imagine Wheel of Fortune without Vanna White.

However, as the longtime game show hostess shared on Friday's Daily Pop, Vanna wasn't sure she got the role after her audition. While sharing behind-the-scenes Wheel of Fortune secrets, in honor of Game Show Week on Daily Pop, Vanna revealed that she was "so nervous" during her audition.

She further stated, "Because I wanted the job so badly and I didn't think I had any chance of getting it."

However, she did book the job and the rest, as they say, was history. In fact, Vanna noted that she had "no idea" that Wheel of Fortune would "last this long."

Vanna recalled, "I remember sitting in the makeup chair next to Pat [Sajak] and saying, 'I wonder where we'll be in ten years?' And It's been 38."

Speaking of Pat, Vanna made sure to praise her co-star of over 30 years.