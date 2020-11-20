Real Housewives of New York City's Luann de Lesseps Reveals Her New Boyfriend

Ladies and gentlemen, it's not about Tom!
Luann de Lesseps appears to be off the market after confirming a new romance on the Nov. 18 episode of the Ex Appeal podcast. During her latest interview, the Real Housewives of New York City star confirmed she is dating Hamptons trainer Garth Wakeford.
"We actually met on the dating app," Luann, 55, told hosts Jenn Lahmers and Julien Marlon. "He lives locally in the Hamptons...We took it very slow because it's a pandemic but it's been a nice thing to happen during a pandemic—to meet someone you like."
When the "Money Can't Buy You Class" singer first saw pictures of Garth on the dating app, she thought, "Oh, he is too good to be true." But after meeting up, Luann said, "'Oh, my God! He's exactly what he looks like on the app.' He's tall, he's handsome, he looks like a Viking."
Photographers also spotted the pair leaving Tutto Il Giorno in Sag Harbor together earlier this month.
While pop culture fans know Luann from the Real Housewives of New York City, they may be curious to learn more about Garth. According to his Instagram, the 49-year-old is a personal trainer and wellness coach who created JULUKA fitness.
As for whether or not he will be featured on the Bravo series, you'll just have to watch what happens. "Right now, I am single," Luann clarified. "I've had a couple of dates here and there."
During her time on the show, however, Luann has been open about her relationships and dating life including her public divorce from Tom D'Agostino in August 2017 after seven months of marriage.
One thing viewers can expect in the upcoming season is a new face to the group.
E! News previously confirmed that season 13 is currently being filmed and will feature Eboni K. Williams as a new Housewife. The attorney will make history by becoming the first Black Real Housewives of New York City cast member.
Viewers can catch up on old episodes of the Real Housewives of New York City on Peacock now.
