Who Host Taraji P. Henson Is Most Excited to See Perform at the 2020 American Music Awards

If there's one person who's ready for the 2020 American Music Awards, it's Taraji P. Henson.

The actress is set to host the award show this Sunday, and the way she sees it, she's perfect for the gig.

"I feel like I can make us laugh and have fun and forget our differences," Taraji explained on Friday, Nov. 20's Daily Pop. "I did a movie that did that in one of the most tumultuous times in history, Hidden Figures. It brought us together in a different way."

She continued, "[I'm] not saying that I'm the savior, but I certainly have a personality that I think people can, you know, get!"

Throughout this year's AMAs, viewers will be treated to performances from artists like Katy Perry, Billie Eilish, The Weeknd, Jennifer Lopez, Megan Thee Stallion and Shawn Mendes, among others.

However, there's one performance in particular that Taraji's most excited to see.