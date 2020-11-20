Megan Thee Stallion Recruits Taraji P. Henson, Blac Chyna and More For Steamy "Body" Music Video

Related : Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion Let Us "Inside The WAP"

Hot girls everywhere rejoice!

At midnight on Friday, Nov. 20, Megan Thee Stallion, 25, dropped the visuals for the twerk-inducing fourth single, "Body," off her newly released debut album Good News. The music video came fully loaded with all the sex appeal and raunchy lyrics expected from the Houston rapper as she and dancers of varying sizes bounced to the beat.

"Look at how I bodied that, ate it up and gave it back / Yeah, you look good, but they still wanna know where Megan at (Where Megan at?)," the "Savage" hitmaker rapped. "Saucy like a barbecue but you won't get your baby back / See me in that dress and he feel like he almost tasted that."

The three-minute video is also packed with surprise cameos from actress Taraji P. Henson, reality television star Blac Chyna and hip-hop model Bernice Burgos.

The Hot Girl President, known for her support of other female artists, also tapped rappers Asian Da Brat and Maliibu Miitch to add their sex appeal to the project.