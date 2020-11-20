The MixtapE! Presents Megan Thee Stallion, Shawn Mendes, Justin Bieber and More New Music Musts

New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover.
It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies. But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There's just too much good stuff! (And, if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too.)
As it turns out, we do. Welcome to The MixtapE!
Time has ceased to have any meaning, but at least we can still count on new music Fridays to help us mark its passing.
And this week was a good one. From the release of a long-awaited debut album from rap's new princess to the first collaboration between two of pop's biggest male stars, there's a lot to be thankful for. These are our picks for the best of the best.
Your playlist for the weekend of Nov. 20-22 has arrived. Enjoy!
Megan Thee Stallion feat. SZA — "Freaky Girls"
To cap off a year that saw her snatch up some much-deserved No. 1s on the Billboard Hot 100, Meg has finally released her debut LP, Good News. And it more than lives up to its title, solidifying the idea that this Hot Girl is a true force to be reckoned with. This sexy collab with SZA is an immediate standout on an album full of 'em.
Shawn Mendes & Justin Bieber — "Monster"
For the first time in their careers, these two pop princes have joined forces for the latest single off Shawn's forthcoming LP Wonder. And the resulting moody banger is, well, a monster.
Miley Cyrus feat. Dua Lipa — "Prisoner"
A week out from the release of her glam rock odyssey Plastic Hearts, Miley's dropped this sultry collab with Dua. The track's a perfect marriage of the nu-disco sounds Dua dabbled in on her excellent second LP, Future Nostalgia, earlier this year and Miley's newfound '80s rock influences. Good luck getting the earworm of a chorus out of your head.
MARINA — "Man's World"
Welsh singer Marina Diamandis—formerly Marina and the Diamonds—returns with an ethereal pop song all about her extreme dissatisfaction with the patriarchy. It's heavy stuff that goes down gently thanks to her unrelenting Midas touch.
Kali Uchis feat. PartyNextDoor — "fue mejor"
This bilingual bop off Kali's new album Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios) is some seriously steamy stuff. A sublimely sensual slice of R&B that's made for late-night listens.
Bleachers feat. Bruce Springsteen — "chinatown"
Listening to Jack Antonoff and The Boss plaintively wail "I wanna run 'cause I wanna find tomorrow with you" in the bridge as a wall of guitar and drums envelopes their voices may be the most romantic thing we've heard in a long, long time. This one, off the forthcoming third Bleachers LP, is a moment.
Isaac Dunbar — "love, or the lack thereof"
Just another nearly perfect piece of pop from the rising wunderkind. Something tells us TV music supervisors are going to be fighting to secure this track as the needle drop for their show's next big romantic climax.
Tiera — "Shut It Down"
We continue to be thoroughly charmed by the sunny country-pop sounds coming to us from this relative newcomer to the genre. This new release is the latest in a string of perfectly pleasant tracks sure to help counteract the season affective disorder that's beginning to creep in right about now.
Sam Smith — "The Lighthouse Keeper"
Oh, you want vocals? Sam's serving what you're looking for on this stirring new Christmas song co-written with Labrinth. In a year that's already seen the powerhouse singer score with their excellent third album Love Goes, this just may be their shining moment of 2020. It's a stunner.
Tierra Whack — "Peppers and Onions"
The playful production on this track, built around whistles and handclaps, is a perfect complement to Tierra's elastic and effervescent flow. It's a potent reminder why she's one of the most exciting new rappers in the game.
Bonus Tracks:
A four-track dance party, plus a pensive chaser. Respect the comedown!
Ava Max — "My Head & My Heart"
RAYE feat. Rudimental — "Regardless"
SAINt JHN — "Back on the Ledge"
Happy listening!