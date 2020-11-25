Inside Jenna Bush Hager's Sweet Bond With Fellow First Daughters Malia and Sasha Obama

Related : Savannah Guthrie Is Godmother to Jenna Bush Hager's Son

Sometimes bipartisanship begins in the smallest of ways.

Because there, amid the discord and rancor that has dominated the past several weeks, months and years, really, was a soothing balm from former first daughter Jenna Bush Hager.

Three days after Joe Biden was declared the winner of the 2020 presidential election, when it became clear that the idea of a peaceful transition between administrations had been sweetly naive, the Today co-anchor decided to remind her 1.2 million Instagram followers about the November day in 2008 when she drove back to Washington, D.C., after a day of teaching in nearby Baltimore so that she and twin sister Barbara Bush could show Malia and Sasha Obama the bannister in the White House that would provide the most satisfying slide.

The twentysomething hadn't really lived in the world's most famous address for any long stretch of time, having spent most of father George W. Bush's two terms at college in Austin, Texas, before living on her own in Maryland.