Tiffany Haddish Reveals She Helped Boyfriend Common With His People Sexiest Man Alive Photo Shoot

Tiffany Haddish had some tips up her sleeve to make Common's photo shoot look perfect.
During an episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, which premiered on Friday, Nov. 20, the 40-year-old comedian shared how she helped her famous boyfriend prepare to pose for People's Sexiest Man Alive issue.
"The day that I found out that he was gonna be in this, I showed up to his house, he had exercise equipment all outside," Tiffany, who was guest hosting for Ellen DeGeneres, recalled. "I came in and there's a barber, a make-up artist—I was like, ‘What's going on?' He like, ‘I got Sexiest Man Alive.' I said, ‘The sexiest man? The sexiest man alive?' He like, ‘Well, I'm one of the sexiest men alive.' I'm like, ‘You my sexiest man alive, but we gonna have to do something about those abs.'"
The star then shared how she instructed the make-up artist to use shading and airbrushing to get Common's abs to really pop.
"This is how you fill it in with the shade so he has some nice, sexy abs going in," Tiffany joked. "And he was like, ‘I don't need no makeup on my stomach. Imma do these pushups instead.' Next thing I know he's doing all these crunches and pushups." Whether he went with the quick workout session or Tiffany's "airbrush the abs" method, the rapper's finished photo shoot definitely showcased his impeccable muscle definition.
As fans may recall, the two movie stars have been dating for months now. After tip-toeing around the rumors with Today's Hoda Kotb back in April, Tiffany confirmed their romantic relationship in August on Steve-O's Wild Ride! podcast.
The Night School actress gushed, "This is hands down the best relationship I've ever been in. I've lost 20 pounds since I've been in this relationship. I feel more confident in me and it's not him that's doing it. Knowing that I got somebody that cares about me, that really has my back—it seems like he does anyways—and I love it. I love him."