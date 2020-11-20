Grey's Anatomy Is Not Done Blowing Your Mind After That Patrick Dempsey Surprise

Related : McDreamy Patrick Dempsey's Big Return to "Grey's Anatomy"

If you were excited by last week's Grey's Anatomy twist, imagine how it must have felt to have written it.

Patrick Dempsey's shocking return to the long-running ABC drama was even a surprise to some cast and crew, meaning some people were keeping a massive secret for a very long time. While it was a surprise masterminded by Ellen Pompeo, Dempsey, showrunner Krista Vernoff and creator Shonda Rhimes, the secret-keepers included writers and executive producers Andy Reaser and Meg Marinis, who are responsible for the season's first three explosive episodes. They've been sitting on this news for months.

"I'm very relieved," Reaser told E! News after his episodes aired. "I've avoided Twitter for most of the summer just so I don't accidentally say something."

Marinis even kept the secret in her own household.

"My husband was like, ‘What?!'" she recalled.

Reaser wrote the first two installments of the season with staff writers Lynee E. Litt and Jase Miles-Perez, and Marinis' episode—all about the fallout from Meredith's collapse and subsequent beach dream of her dead husband—airs tonight. We got on the phone with both Reaser and Marinis to talk about what it was like to not only bring Dempsey back but to figure out how to write TV's biggest medical show during the biggest medical crisis of our times.