Lady Gaga in Talks to Star Opposite Brad Pitt in Action Thriller Bullet Train

From Bradley Cooper to Brad Pitt, singer-turned-actress Lady Gaga really knows how to pick a leading man!

E! News has learned the Chromatica artist is in talks to join Pitt in the upcoming action thriller Bullet Train. No deal has been made yet and negotiations are still in early stages.

Based on Kotaro Isaka's book Maria Beetle, the film is about five assassins who find themselves on a train under mysterious circumstances. Thus far, Gaga's role is unknown, but it certainly sounds like the film will open up a brand new acting genre for the triple threat, who has already scored a Golden Globe for the spooky series American Horror Story: Hotel and an Oscar nod for drama A Star Is Born.

Recently, Gaga has focused primarily on music. She released her album Chromatica in May, which boasts singles like "Stupid Love" and "Rain On Me," which features Ariana Grande. Though the "Born This Way" singer planned on embarking on a concert tour this summer, it was pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic.