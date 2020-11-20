Bobby Brown Breaks His Silence on Son Bobby Jr.'s Death

Bobby Brown is expressing his grief after his son, Bobby Brown Jr., died on Wednesday, Nov. 18.
The R&B singer broke his silence on Thursday, Nov. 19, by saying he is "devastated" after his 28-year-old son passed away.
In a statement obtained by E! News, Bobby said, "Please keep my family in your prayers at this time. Losing my son at this point in our lives has devastated my family. There are no words to explain the pain."
His lawyer, Christopher Brown, explained that Bobby Brown Jr. was "not feeling well" a couple days before his death and had "flu-like symptoms." Christopher said, "This is a tragic loss and we will be let the authorities conduct their investigation of his death."
He asked fans to "respect the family's privacy," adding there will be no further comments.
Los Angeles police told E! News on Wednesday that they responded to a medical emergency report and authorities found a dead body at the scene when they arrived.
CNN reports that no foul play has been suspected. A spokesperson for the L.A. County Coroner tells E! News that the cause of death has been deferred, meaning it was not determined after the autopsy. The medical examiner has requested more investigations into his death before determining how he died.
Bobby Jr.'s mom, Kim Ward, dated Bobby Brown off and on for 11 years.
Bobby, who has seven children, tragically lost his daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown just five years ago. The only child of Whitney Houston, Bobbi was discovered unconscious in a bathtub in 2015. The 22-year-old died after nearly seven months in a coma.
Whitney had passed away three years earlier in 2012. The 48-year-old Grammy winner was similarly found in a bathtub, and her death was later attributed to accidental drowning, along with her heart disease and cocaine usage.
Bobby Jr. pursued a career as a musician like his dad, and had released the single "Heart on Ice" earlier this year. He was mourned on social media by stars including Austin Sexton, Mikey Polo, Gwen Bunn, Elvis Brown, Marley Waters, Grant Kemp and more, although he hadn't posted on Instagram in more than a month.