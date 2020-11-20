Latin Grammys 2020 Winners: The Complete List

Related : Prince Royce's 2020: From COVID-19 to Latin Grammy Nominations

The 2020 Latin Grammy Awards are kicking off with a bang!

Sebastian Yatra, Natalia Jimenez and more artists got the celebrations going on the red carpet with their dazzling ensembles.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the ceremony will largely take place across the globe. Some artists have chosen to stay home rather than attend the Miami event, but promise show-stopping performances for their fans who are watching in countries like Mexico, Spain and Colombia.

Gabriel Abaroa Jr., President and CEO of The Latin Recording Academy, expressed his pride in the diverse group of nominees in a statement. "Over the last year, we continued engaging in discussions with our members to improve the awards process and actively encouraged diverse Latin music creators to join and participate," he said. "Today, we are proud to unveil the nominees for the 21st Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards—a group that reflects the constant evolution of Latin music."

To see if your favorite artist has been recognized at tonight's show, check our list below as it's updated in real time: