Here’s What Lucy Hale Thinks About the Pretty Little Liars Reboot

Lucy Hale has zero shade to throw at the Pretty Little Liars reboot.

The actress, who starred on PLL as Aria Montgomery, was asked by Us Weekly about the upcoming HBO Max series Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, which is set in the same world as the Freeform series but follows a new storyline and characters. Many fans were upset that the show will not see the return of original creator I. Marlene King, whose own PLL spin-off, The Perfectionists, was cancelled after just one season. Others simply called the return of the show, which ended in 2017, too soon.

"I sincerely wish everyone the best and I hope it's a huge success," the Fantasy Island star shared with the outlet. "Some people get angry about a reboot, but I think it's important to be supportive of up-and-coming artists. I'm curious to see what they do with it!"

Lucy has a unique connection to the new reboot. Riverdale creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, who was also the showrunner on Lucy's short-lived CW series Katy Keene, is the executive producer of the upcoming PLL, which will be written by Chilling Adventures of Sabrina producer Lindsay Bring.