Megan Thee Stallion, Justin Bieber and More Stars React to Their 2021 Grammy Nominations

The 2021 Grammy nominations were announced on Tuesday, Nov, 24, taking some first-time nominees by surprise. Read the performers' candid reactions below.

Despite wanting to forget the year 2020, we have to admit the new music helped get us through all the highs and lows.

As the coronavirus pandemic kept us home in isolation and brought life's thrills—like concerts, parties and nightclubs—to a screeching halt, the biggest and brightest artists were there to shine a light through the darkness. Whether it was Lady Gaga and her epic Ariana Grande dance-pop duet, "Rain on Me," Dua Lipa's sophomore masterpieceFuture NostalgiaThe Chicks' first album in 14 years, Gaslighter, or Taylor Swift's surprise Folklore, there was simply no shortage of music to comfort and encourage us in the most unpredictable of times. 

On Tuesday, Nov. 24, the 2021 Grammy nominations were announced, highlighting the best in the industry. Beyoncé led the 2021 pack with nine nominations, securing her reign for another year as the most nominated female artist in Grammy history. Swift followed behind her with six nominations for her unexpected July drop, which was recognized in the Album of the Year and Song of the Year categories among others.

Meanwhile, there were plenty of Grammy newcomers, including Harry Styles for his work on his beloved second album, Fine Line, and Megan Thee Stallion, whose hit "Savage" became the unofficial soundtrack to quarantine. 

Needless to say, there was plenty for the music world to celebrate, spurring some especially candid responses to the news. For all the one-of-a-kind reactions from the 2021 nominees, just keep scrolling. 

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation
Jhené Aiko

"Woah! thank you @RecordingAcad," the Album of the Year nominee tweeted. 

Todd Williamson/NBC
Julia Michaels

"GUYS CAN YOU BELIEVE IT," the Song of the Year nominee tweeted. "LIKE WOW I CANT EVEN Most amazing news ever."

Will Heath/NBC
Megan Thee Stallion

The "Savage" rapper celebrated her multiple first-time nominations by paying it forward. "Hotties let's celebrate the GRAMMY nominations and my new album!!!" she tweeted. "Drop your cashapp and #GoodNewsMegan to win some $$$."

Big Hit Entertainment
BTS

The boy band was at a loss for words about their first Grammy nomination. As the group tweeted, "Ohmmmmmmyyyyyyyyggghghhhhhhhgggggggggdhdhsjsixudbslsogbdsisgshdbxidjdbdidhdifjfiri."

Ben Hider/Getty Images
Ken Jennings

"Wait, what??" the famed Jeopardy! winner tweeted in reaction to his first-ever nomination in the Best Spoken Word Album category. "This should 100% be Alex [Trebek]'s Grammy nomination. He wrote the book and reads much of the audiobook! Who do I speak to about this."

ABC
Justin Bieber

After being nominated in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Pop Solo Performance categories, Bieber spoke out about why he felt he was recognized in the wrong categories. "To the Grammys I am flattered to be acknowledged and appreciated for my artistry," he wrote in a note posted to Instagram. "I am very meticulous and intentional about my music. With that being said I set out to make an R&B album. Changes was and is an R&B album. It is not being acknowledged as an R&B album which is very strange to me. I grew up admiring R&B music and wished to make a project that would embody that sound. For this not to be put into that category feels weird considering from the chords to the melodies to the vocal style all the way down to the hip hop drums that were chosen it is undeniably, unmistakably an R&B Album! To be clear I absolutely love Pop music it just wasn't what I set out to make this time around. My gratitude for feeling respected for my work remains and I am honored to be nominated either way."

Don't forget to tune in to the 63rd Grammy Awards Jan. 31, 2021 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. 

