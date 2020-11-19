Nick Offerman’s Next Role Will Prove He’s So Much More Than Ron Swanson

Related : Colin Kaepernick & Ava DuVernay Team Up For Netflix Series

With Pawnee behind him, Nick Offerman is trying his hand as a football dad.

The actor, best known as lovably gruff Ron Swanson on the NBC sitcom Parks and Recreation, has been cast as Colin Kaepernick's adoptive father in Colin in Black and White, an upcoming Netflix series about the real-life NFL quarterback and activist's formative years.

The streaming service announced on Wednesday, Nov. 18, that Offerman and Weeds alum Mary Louise-Parker will play Rick and Teresa Kaepernick, who adopted Colin as an infant. Jaden Michael, 17, portrays the teenage Colin, with the six-episode series focusing on the future star's time in high school.

The show, which counts Emmy winner Ava DuVernay as a producer, tells the story of Kaepernick growing up as a standout Black athlete in a mostly white community. Kaepernick, 33, will narrate the series and also serve as a producer.

"I am powerfully chuffed to get to work with my heroes @ava @Kaepernick7 !" Offerman tweeted in response to the casting news. "And to parent an American champion with the legendary Mary Louise Parker, no less."