Who Else Could Grey's Anatomy Bring Back Along With Patrick Dempsey?

It's a good time to be a Grey's Anatomy fan.

Last week's season 17 premiere brought fans the biggest surprise we've had in years in the form of Patrick Dempsey as Derek Shepherd, five whole years after his death. It was like a shot of adrenaline right when we needed it the most, even as the rest of the show—and even Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) herself, from the looks of it—is dealing with the effects of COVID-19.

The best part is that it sounds like the surprises are not over. In an interview with Deadline, showrunner Krista Vernoff was asked if Meredith's mother Ellis (played by Kate Burton and who was originally named in the script to keep Dempsey a surprise) could show up on the beach eventually. Here's what Vernoff said:

"I don't know. I don't know. You have to tune in and see who comes to the beach. It'll be a joyful discovery."

We don't know about you, but to us that seems an awful lot like confirmation that Derek won't be the only one we'll see on that beach this season.