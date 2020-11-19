James Charles Defends TikTok Star Charli D'Amelio as She Breaks Down in Tears Over Death Threats

Related : Charli D'Amelio Shows Off Her Signature Dunkin' Iced Coffee

James Charles is experiencing a bit of déja vu after witnessing the backlash against TikTok star Charli D'Amelio's latest YouTube video.

The beauty vlogger took to Twitter on Thursday, Nov. 19 to defend his friend from criticism over their recent collaboration in a YouTube video that also featured the 16-year-old's older sister, Dixie D'Amelio, and their parents.

But first some background: In the new video series titled "Dinner With the D'Amelios," James joined the family in their Los Angeles, Calif. home and enjoyed a three course meal while discussing their sudden rise to fame and goals for the future. But as the video racked up millions of views, some corners of the internet found issue with Charli and Dixie's treatment of the personal chef. As it stands, Charli has lost upwards of one million followers on TikTok.

James expressed dismay over the negativity surrounding Charli's behavior. He wrote on Twitter, "this charli situation is NOT sitting right with me... 100M followers in one year & y'all expect her to know how to be a perfect role model? death threats because she's a picky eater & made a joke about a milestone?"

He then referenced his own past controversies, adding, "30+ year olds dragging someone half their age? feels familiar."