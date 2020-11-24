How the Original Saved By the Bell Stars Mentored the New Generation of Actors

Related : Dexter Darden & Belmont Cameli Tease New "Saved By the Bell"

Time to pass the torch.

On Wednesday, Nov. 25 a new crop of students will enter Bayside High for the first time on the new Saved By the Bell series on Peacock. The reimagined version will follow the lives of a group of young teens as they juggle family, school and friendships.

Fans can look forward to seeing some of the original Saved By the Bell cast members reprising their famous characters as adults.

E! News sat down with the new cast to get all the details on the series, and they even shared some stories about how the O.G. cast helped guide them into this new era and mentored them in the process.

Belmont Cameli, who will be playing the son of Elizabeth Berkley's character Jessie Spano, shared how she's helped him learn more about his craft and the entertainment business.