Sophie Turner's New Tattoo Is a Sweet Tribute to Baby Girl Willa

Sophie Turner is sharing another adorable tribute to baby girl Willa.

On Wednesday, Nov. 18, the Game of Thrones star took to her Instagram Story to share a casual selfie of herself wearing a shirt that read "Get Your Emotions In Motion." However, perceptive fans noticed a new addition to her wrist ink that just can't be ignored.

Under the tattooed "J," for her husband Joe Jonas, can be seen a "W" for "Willa." This isn't the first discrete detail eagle-eyed fans have noticed of the baby girl's birth. In fact it was just on Monday, Nov. 16 when Twitter users paid close attention to a gold necklace the new mom posted on Instagram Story along with the caption, "Thank you @jenniferfisherjewelry."

In the photo, a gold-linked chain can be seen that contained a mini engraved plate which read, "22.07.20." Someone on Twitter took an educated guess and wrote, "IT'S WILLA'S DATE OF BIRTH."

As fans may recall, Sophie and Joe's reps confirmed the birth of baby Willa to E! News on Wednesday, July 22.