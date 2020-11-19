Bobby Brown Jr.TransformationsThe Fresh Prince of Bel-AirPhotosVideos

Sophie Turner's New Tattoo Is a Sweet Tribute to Baby Girl Willa

In a recent selfie posted on Instagram, fans noticed Sophie Turner’s tribute tattoo for baby Willa. Keep scrolling to see the new ink.

Sophie Turner is sharing another adorable tribute to baby girl Willa.

On Wednesday, Nov. 18, the Game of Thrones star took to her Instagram Story to share a casual selfie of herself wearing a shirt that read "Get Your Emotions In Motion." However, perceptive fans noticed a new addition to her wrist ink that just can't be ignored. 

Under the tattooed "J," for her husband Joe Jonas, can be seen a "W" for "Willa." This isn't the first discrete detail eagle-eyed fans have noticed of the baby girl's birth. In fact it was just on Monday, Nov. 16 when Twitter users paid close attention to a gold necklace the new mom posted on Instagram Story along with the caption, "Thank you @jenniferfisherjewelry."

In the photo, a gold-linked chain can be seen that contained a mini engraved plate which read, "22.07.20." Someone on Twitter took an educated guess and wrote, "IT'S WILLA'S DATE OF BIRTH."

As fans may recall, Sophie and Joe's reps confirmed the birth of baby Willa to E! News on Wednesday, July 22.

Though the couple continues to be private about their baby girl, it seems as though the new mom is perfectly fine sharing a few small details with the world. E! News first learned about Sophie's pregnancy back in February through reps who shared the news, though neither of the two stars made any official announcements on their respective social media accounts. 

In July, amid quarantine, a source shared, "They are home and getting settled. Joe is very hands on and involved. He wants to do everything he can and loves being with the baby and helping Sophie."

