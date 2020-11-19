Naya RiveraGrey's AnatomyKailyn LowryNikki BellaPhotosVideos

WWE’s Maryse Debuts New Moisturizer to Help Knockout Wrinkles and Dryness

WWE superstar Maryse is teaming up with Volition Beauty to deliver the moisturizer of every beauty lover's dreams!

By Emily Spain Nov 19, 2020 1:00 PMTags
Maryse, Volition BeautyVolition Beauty

Star of USA's Miz & Mrs. Maryse Mizanin is known for finishing fights and having beautiful, glowing skin. So much so, that the WWE superstar has partnered with innovative, clean and cruelty-free beauty brand Volition Beauty to help you settle your skin battles once and for all.

From being an entrepreneur, mom to Monroe and Madison, wife to Mike "The Miz" Mizanin and so much more, it's no surprise caffeine is a staple in Maryse's daily routine. When trying to find a natural caffeine source for her diet and skin, she came across Yaupon tea. The WWE star's love for the ancient health secret prompted her to include it in her collaboration with Volition Beauty.

The conception of Maryse's moisturizer began with a simple idea: What if you could wake up the glow in your skin with a caffeinated tea leaf? The result: A Yaupon Tea-Glow Awakening Moisturizer that serves as a skin pick-me-up to help reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, and transform the look of morning puffiness.

 

Although the Yaupon tea leaf is the star ingredient, other transformative ingredients like bakuchiol, plant-derived hyaluronic acid, and witch hazel, help to deliver glow-inducing hydration throughout the day. Don't be surprised when your skin appears more energized than you before your first cup of coffee or tea!

If you're ready to win the match against tired, aging skin, Maryse's Volition Beauty Yaupon Tea-Glow Awakening Moisturizer on volitionbeauty.com. And don't forget to catch the latest season of Miz & Mrs. on USA!

(USA and E! are part of the NBCUniversal Family)

Yaupon Tea Glow-Awakening Moisturizer

Maryse's moisturizer will naturally energize and revive your skin and help with various skin concerns like uneven skin tone, redness, and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Kick tired and dull skin out of the ring once and for all!

$39
Volition Beauty

