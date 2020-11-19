Kristin Cavallari, Ciara and More Stars to Present at 2020 American Music Awards

It's time to give thanks for the list of stars who are set to appear at this weekend's American Music Awards.
E! News can exclusively reveal that the presenters at the 2020 AMAs include Anthony Anderson, Ciara, Christian Serratos, David Dobrik, Kristin Cavallari, Laverne Cox and Cara Delevingne.
Derek Hough, Paris Hilton and Bachelorette Tayshia Adams are among the presenters who were previously announced.
Empire star Taraji P. Henson will host the annual ceremony that takes place on Sunday, Nov. 22 at 8 p.m. EST. The Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles is the home for the event.
The show airs on ABC and the ABC website with login from a TV provider. It will also be available on such streaming services as Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now and YouTube TV.
As to be expected, the event will feature a stellar array of performers. Viewers can look forward to song performances by Billie Eilish, BTS, Shawn Mendes, Dua Lipa, Katy Perry, Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion, Jennifer Lopez and more.
And of course, there are the actual awards themselves. This year's top nominees include some of the hottest names in music, as The Weeknd and Roddy Ricch are both tied for the lead with eight nominations each. Megan Thee Stallion nabbed five nods for her incredible year, while Bad Bunny, Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga and Taylor Swift landed four nominations apiece.
The awards show is just the start of an exciting stretch for music fans. Grammy nominations will be announced two days later on Tuesday, Nov. 24.
Last year's AMAs was a banner night for Swift. She not only took home the Artist of the Decade award but was also the most-honored performer of the evening with six wins. With that, her total of 24 career victories made her the most-awarded artist in AMAs history.