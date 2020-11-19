Tyler Posey On Why He Loves Being Nude and More NSFW Revelations in Candid Video

Tyler Posey is baring it all.
The Teen Wolf star didn't leave anything to the imagination during a candid video interview with his ex-girlfriend, Bella Thorne, on his OnlyFans account.
No topic was off-limits either as the actor discussed everything from why he loves being nude to his experience with role play. Plus, Tyler even admitted to being in an open relationship.
Right off the bat, the 29-year-old star dove into why he prefers living life in his birthday suit.
"I'm nude a lot and I wanted to be more open-minded about social media, so I just started posting," he shared. "I love being nude because... you're not born wearing clothes, so I want to go out the same way that I came in. I want to die naked, and since 2020 has been a little scary, I feel I could die any second now, so I want to be ready."
"So that's why I'm always naked," he added, then joked, "Except for right now."
While Tyler is completely confident in the nude, there's one area he's still shy about: role-playing in the bedroom.
"When I've tried it out, I always get self-conscious and a little embarrassed," he confessed. "It's never been done for me, it's always been done for my partner. So I'm not always wanting to role play that hard, but I'm always down for it."
The star explained that he's never "dressed up" but he does get into a character. "There's a little more gravitas in my voice," he described of his role-playing personality. "I definitely try to be Batman... and my penis is my grapple."
Tyler also kept it real on the topic of infidelity. When asked if he's cheated before, he admitted that he did "one time."
"I felt very remorseful and I even told the girl that I cheated on my girl with how sad I was," he recalled. "And I started crying to her."
While the star said he wasn't entirely sure he's been cheated on, he revealed he was "kinda in an open relationship" and there were many gray areas. As he described, "There was some rules that we set, but they were kind of broken."
As of late, the actor has been outspoken about his personal life, including his sexual encounters. Just last month, he revealed he attended a sex party and detailed his experience.
"It was a sex party," Tyler said during an interview on SiriusXM's The Jason Ellis Show. "People were hired to perform—none of the people that I saw that attended that were guests had sex, but I have been to other sex parties, one other one where... I was like, I wasn't part of the people who worked there, but I was, I was, uh, I was, I was doing it. But this was when I was kind of abusing stuff and myself."
Although Tyler has been to more than one sex party, he told Bella, "I don't know if I would do it again." As he put it, "I loved the experience and I'm glad that I did it, but it felt like I was different. It felt sort of desperate and I didn't dig that part that much."
In August, the MTV star opened up about his sexuality in an Instagram Story and explained that he wanted to tear down stigmas. "I'm confident in my sexuality," he shared at the time. "I love everybody."
"I know there's a lot of kids that look up to me and I just want to f--king get rid of that stigma of—you can be whoever you want to be, get with whoever you want to get with and it doesn't affect you and it doesn't affect them," he noted. "And you know, the world's f--king weird and it should be and there's too much stigmas on everything and sexuality, especially. And so... I really didn't have a plan for saying that s--t. I just felt compelled."
