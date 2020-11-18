Brooks Laich’s Response to Julianne Hough’s Divorce Filing Leaves Us With More Questions About Split

Related : Julianne Hough Felt "Lost" in Ryan Seacrest Relationship

The latest update in the Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich breakup leaves more questions than answers.

Documents obtained by E! News reveal that Brooks responded to Julianne's Nov. 2 divorce petition just three days later, on Nov. 5. Like the Dancing With the Stars alum, Brooks cited irreconcilable differences as being the catalyst for his split from Julianne. He is not seeking spousal support from her and each party will pay for their own attorney fees in connection to the divorce.

What's interesting about these documents is that a separation date is not listed, leaving much speculation on the exact timeline of the breakup.

In May, the former couple announced their plans to separate after three years of marriage.

"We have lovingly and carefully taken the time we have needed to arrive at our decision to separate," the two said a joint statement at the time. "We share an abundance of love and respect for one another and will continue to lead with our hearts from that place. We kindly request your compassion and respect for our privacy moving forward."