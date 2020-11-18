Dream Kardashian Looks Just Like Dad Rob in New Adorable Photo

Related : Rob Kardashian's Sweet 4th Birthday Tribute to Dream

Dream Kardashian is totally dad Rob Kardashian's mini-me.

On Wednesday, Nov. 18, Rob took to Instagram to share another adorable photo of his daughter. However, while taking in this sweet snap, we couldn't help but notice how much little Dream looked like the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star.

The Arthur George founder captioned the image, "It's a Beautiful day!"

In the photo, Dream beamed while wearing cute Nike leggings and a top featuring the colors orange, yellow and pink. Cute clothes aside, Dream's expression had us feeling nostalgic as it reminded us of a younger version of Rob.

And we aren't the only ones noticing the similarity!

One fan commented, "Rob's twin little daughter. She looks 100% like her dad."

Another follower even claimed that Dream resembled Rob's late father, Robert George Kardashian.

This latest post comes a week after Dream's fourth birthday. As we previously reported, Rob's daughter rang in her fourth birthday with a Disney-themed bash with family.