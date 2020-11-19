Meghan Markle Admits to Sharing Information With Person Involved in Finding Freedom Tell-All

Related : Meghan Markle & Prince Harry: Biggest Bombshells in Book

Meghan Markle's lawyers are revealing the true extent of her involvement in the writing of the biography Finding Freedom.

In court documents filed with the High Court on Wednesday, Nov. 18 and obtained by E! News, the Duchess of Sussex's lawyers state that neither she nor Prince Harry ever spoke or collaborated with Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand on the biography.

However, the legal representatives did reveal that Meghan spoke to a friend, who she knew was working with the authors, out of concern that her fall out with her father, Thomas Markle, would be misrepresented. The documents state, "The Claimant [Meghan] was concerned that her father's narrative in the media that she had abandoned him and had not even tried to contact him (which was false) would be repeated, when in fact she had tried to call him, and text him, and had even written a letter to him to try to persuade him to stop dealing with the media; and he had written back to her."