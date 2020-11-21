Hoda Kotb, Thomas Rhett and More Celebrities Who Grew Their Families Through Adoption

The gift of family is an indescribable bond.

There is something so valuable about this special kind love that comes in all shapes and sizes. There are a few unique ways to expand this close circle, and one of those methods is through adoption.

With National Adoption Day Nov. 21, it's the perfect time to highlight several celebrities who have chosen this life-changing process.

In 2017, country star Thomas Rhett and his wife, Lauren Akins, adopted a special member of their family from Uganda—affectionately, an 18-month-old baby girl named Will Gray Akins.

"The word 'adopted' doesn't even make sense in my head anymore really," the "Die A Happy Man" singer said in an interview with People. "I know that it happened and I remember it very vividly, but it kind of feels like she has just always been here. Even though Willa Gray comes from [a] whole different part of the world, she's ours and it feels like she never wasn't."