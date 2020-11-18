Naya Rivera's Ex Ryan Dorsey Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit on Behalf of Son Josey

Related : Ryan Dorsey Shares 1st Photo of Son Since Ex Naya Rivera's Death

Naya Rivera's 5-year-old son, Josey Hollis Dorsey, and her estate filed a single lawsuit against the County of Ventura, United Water Conservation District and Parks and Recreation Management—otherwise known as Parks Management Company (PMC)—in California's Ventura Superior Court on Tuesday, Nov. 17.

Through his father and legal guardian Ryan Dorsey, Josey asserted two causes of action in the lawsuit: wrongful death and negligent infliction of emotional distress. In regard to the first cause of action, court documents obtained by E! News claimed, "Josey has suffered substantial economic and noneconomic damages as a result of Naya's death." As for the second cause of action in the lawsuit, the documents alleged Josey suffered "serious emotional distress" as a result of being at the scene where his mother drowned.

Through personal representative Justin Stiegemeyer, the estate also asserted a survival cause of action in the lawsuit. Per the court documents, he brought this claim to "recover the loss or damage that Naya sustained or incurred before death, including any penalties or punitive exemplary damages that Naya would have been entitled to had she lived."

According to the paperwork, the plaintiffs are requesting a jury trial. They're also seeking "actual, compensatory, consequential and punitive damages in amounts to be fixed at trial," "reasonable attorneys' fees and costs as available by law," "pre-judgment and post-judgment interest," and any "further relief as the Court deems appropriate."