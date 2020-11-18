Reese Witherspoon's 15th Anniversary Tribute to Walk the Line Proves It Was Always Pure Magic

Related : 5 Things to Know About Birthday Girl Reese Witherspoon

Whether it's five, 15 or 50 years later—Reese Witherspoon will always remember this scene from Walk the Line.

It's hard to believe the musical biopic about Johnny Cash and June Carter turned 15 years old on Wednesday, Nov. 18. Back in 2005, the movie, which starred Witherspoon and Joaquin Phoenix, was both a box office smash and award magnet, winning the 2006 Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical. It was a pivotal performance for Witherspoon, who garnered her first Golden Globe win along with her first Academy Award nomination and win for her portrayal of Carter.

As a result, the film's special anniversary did not go unacknowledged by the actress. "Wow! Today marks 15 years since the release of #WalktheLine," she wrote in an Instagram post. "Playing the role of June Carter was one of the most rewarding experiences of my lifetime. From the stunning costumes created by @ariannephillips to recording all of those classic country songs with T. Bone Burnett, to the incredible scenes written and directed by James Mangold, I felt completely transformed into an authentic country artist."