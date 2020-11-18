Grey's AnatomyPete & ArianaThe CrownPhotosVideos

Kylie Jenner's Sexy "Tittie Tuesday" Photo Is Too Hot to Miss

By Allison Crist Nov 18, 2020 7:53 PM
If Kylie Jenner's latest revealing pic isn't already turning heads, her comment on it certainly will. 

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram on Tuesday, Nov. 17 with a sexy photo that offered a closer look at her outfit—a criss-cross long-sleeve crop top, black mom jeans and Off-White Air Jordan sneakers—which she debuted just a couple of hours before as she posed alongside her black and white Bugatti Chiron.

Captioned "love that for you," the sultry snapshot (in addition to the itty bitty yet intricate blouse!) certainly showed off Kylie's curves in all the right ways, but the post took on a whole new meaning when she responded to a comment left by family friend Fai Khadra.

"That's how u feel on a Tuesday!!!" Fai wrote on Kylie's photo.

Her response?

"tittie tuesday," along with a shrugging emoji.

Yep, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul went there!

photos
Kylie Jenner's Bikini Pics

The Instagram post has since garnered nearly 6 million likes, while her initial carousel of photos is well past 7 million.

Instagram

"where u at?" Kylie captioned the first set of photos.

She went on to share additional snapshots on her Instagram Story, including a couple of selfies and even a photo or two in which she paired the outfit with a Grinch-themed Santa hat to match her new beauty collection dropping this week.

Once you've gotten a look at Kylie's "tittie tuesday" pic, make sure you're caught up with past seasons of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, streaming on Peacock now.

Check out more of Kylie's sexiest snaps by scrolling through the bikini photos below.

(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Instagram
A Call to Action

Kylie uploaded a series of swimsuit selfies on Sept. 28, but the second one had an important caption urging her followers to make a plan to vote in the upcoming presidential election!

Instagram
A Poolside Plea

"but are you registered to vote?" the Kylie Cosmetics mogul wrote.

Instagram
Fall in L.A.

Kylie took advantage of the Cali weather to celebrate "the 7th day of fall."

Instagram
Keeping It Clean

Kylie's 23rd birthday called for a trip to Turks and Caicos, where she posed in an outdoor shower for this sexy snapshot!

Instagram
Pretty in Pink

The birthday girl was joined by Kendall Jenner, daughter Stormi Webster, Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson, Rob Kardashian and BFF Anastasia Karanikolaou on the tropical trip.

Instagram
Another Week, Another Trip

When in Utah!

Instagram
Strike a Pose

"taco tuesday," Kylie captioned a series of poolside snaps. 

Instagram
Green Dreams

In May, Kylie showed off a lime-green colored bikini perfect for the start of summer.

Instagram
Baring It All in Brown

"what's meant for me will always be," Kylie captioned this sultry snapshot, along with a brown heart emoji to match her bikini.

Instagram
Sisterly Swim

Kim Kardashian joined little sister Kylie for a poolside portrait in March 2020.

Instagram
On Fire

Kylie in her "happy place" according to her Instagram caption.

Instagram
Up Close & Personal

The perfect swimsuit selfie.

SplashNews.com
Italian Style

The reality star sports a white bikini on a 22nd birthday trip to Italy.

Instagram
Twins!

Rocking matching itty-bitty black bikinis, Burberry plaid hats and Chanel sneakers, this is the definition of friendship goals!

Instagram
Ride or Die

Soaking up the sun! Jenner throws a larger-than-life pool party for her BFF Stassie's 22nd birthday.

Double Trouble

Strike a pose! Kylie and her baby girl posed alongside bestie and Star Lash Extensions CEO Yris Palmer and her daughter Ayla.

Instagram
Green With Envy

"MY GIRLS," the reality TV personality captions her post, standing alongside her 1-year-old daughter and Jordyn Woods. The trio rocked matching neon-green swimsuits during their vacation together.

Instagram
Bandana Beauty

Donning a red bandana-printed two-piece, the beauty mogul shows off her curves by taking a mirror selfie.

Instagram
Selfie Queen

Long hair, don't care! The KylieSkin founder proves why she's the selfie queen with this fire image. Wearing an itty-bitty black bikini and mirror-like sunnies, she's serving face.

Instagram
Hot Mama

"Day at Mommy's," Kylie captioned this sunbathing snapshot.

Insstagram
Sister Act

Beach babes! Kendall and Kylie look like they could be on the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue in the vacation pic from Turks and Caicos.

Instagram
Louis Vuitton Everything

Kylie matches her Louis Vuitton one piece with a coordinating head scarf in the same print.

Instagram
Eye See You

Kylie reveals her eye-popping bikini on Day 2 of Coachella 2016.

Instagram
Mad for Plaid

The reality star showcased a black and white lattice plaid string bikini on Instagram.

BRIAN PRAHL SPLASHNEWS
White Out

Hot damn! After enjoying a horseback riding session, the reality star steps out in a brand-new bikini on Casa Aramara Beach in Mexico. 

Instagram
Loungin'

The young star gives a gracious glimpse of side boob while lying low in a BOSSA bathing suit. 

Brian Prahl / Splash News
Neon Party

Guess who decided to bring back that retro one-piece Kris Jenner used to rock back in the day?

Brian Prahl / Splash News
White Hot

Kylie shows off her enviable curves in this sexy white, cut-out bikini.

Brian Prahl/Splash News
Wet & Wild

During a trip to Punta Mita, Mexico in 2015, the E! star flaunted a toned tummy while taking a dip in the ocean.

Instagram
She Woke Up Like This

And the annoying part is she probably really did.

