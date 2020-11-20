Everything We Know About the New Saved By the Bell Series

Welcome back to Bayside High!

Your favorite high school troublemakers are back with a vengeance when Saved By the Bell launches Wednesday, Nov. 25 only on Peacock. The original cast is getting back together and will be joined by a whole new generation of students for the reimagined series based on the fan favorite classic.

While many of your favorites will be returning to their old stomping grounds, they'll be a little older and times definitely have changed since the early '90s, meaning there's lots of fun surprises ahead for O.G. fans of the show.

Mario Lopez recently sat down with Ellen DeGeneres on her daytime talk show to spill a few of the beans about the new series (yes, there will be Easter eggs).

"It's been over 30 years, Ellen, and I'd never thought we'd be able to revisit it," Mario shared with Ellen. "But I thought if we could do it in a fun cool clever way, it would be fun."