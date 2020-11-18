Pregnant Mandy Moore's Anniversary Tribute to Taylor Goldsmith Is Sweeter Than Candy

Related : Pregnant Mandy Moore "Humbled" to Win PCAs Drama TV Star

For Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith, it's gonna be love—forever.

At least, that's how it looks after two years of marriage for the This Is Us star and her musician husband. On Nov. 18, 2018, the pair made it official when they said "I do" in front of loved ones at Moore's own home. They've ushered in several milestones in the years since, including her first Emmy and their first child on the way.

"2 years have flown by in the blink of an eye and I remain taken aback at my incredible fortune to spend the rest of my days by your side," Moore sweetly wrote to the Dawes singer on Instagram. "I'm not sure any declaration of love (here or otherwise) could do justice for just how I feel about you, about us... for what I get to carry around in my heart."

The A Walk to Remember alum also expressed gratitude to her lifetime partner for all his important attributes. "Thank you for your grace, patience, humor, understanding and so much more," she said. "There is no one better, Taylor. Oh and I can't wait to meet this baby boy of ours!! Happy Anniversary, my love."