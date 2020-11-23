Mario Lopez Reveals What His Kids Really Think of the Original Saved By the Bell

Related : Mario Lopez Talks Reprising Role in New "Saved By the Bell"

A.C. Slater is all grown up!

Mario Lopez is reprising his iconic Saved By the Bell role for Peacock's reimagined series, launching this Wednesday, Nov. 25. While it's been over 30 years since the classic show premiered, Lopez says he and fellow O.G. co-stars Elizabeth Berkley, Mark-Paul Gosselaar and Tiffani Thiessen still hang out to this day.

"I keep in contact with them. We went out to dinner not too long ago, I'll go over to Tiffani's house, our kids will play together. So it wasn't like I hadn't seen them in a while, so it wasn't that trippy," Lopez told E! News exclusively of reuniting with his longtime friends on the set of the new Saved By the Bell. "But to slip back into that character was a bit of a trip. I liked it because he's one of those guys that, I don't want to say he didn't mature too much, but he's kind of stuck in that era. You know those dudes that are kind of stuck in that era? In their glory days rocking the same kind of hair and clothes and all that, which makes it a lot of fun as a character."