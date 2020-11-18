Jessica Simpson Proves 20-Month-Old Daughter Birdie Is Already a Fashionista

Jessica Simpson's daughter Birdie Mae Johnson may be a little fashionista in the making!
On Nov. 17, the "With You" singer took to Instagram to share a sweet tidbit about her 20-month-old's major love of shoes.
"Birdie definitely takes after mom... her second word was 'Shoes!'" the author of Open Book wrote. "She demands to switch shoes 4x a day, and it doesn't even matter whose- Ace's and dad's size 15's too [crying laughing emoji]."
The 40-year-old artist and designer shares three children—Birdie Mae, Maxwell Drew Johnson, 8, and Ace Knute Johnson, 7—with her husband of six years, Eric Johnson. The couple announced the birth of the aspiring shoe maven in March 2019. The proud mom of three took to Instagram to share the exciting news.
"We are so happy and proud to announce the birth of our perfect daughter, Birdie Mae Johnson," read the caption. "3.19.19 10 Pounds 13 Ounces."
Earlier this year, the Johnson family celebrated the little one's first birthday. In a touching tribute post, with a picture of Birdie in a white dress next to beautiful balloon display, Jessica wrote, "Happy 1st Birthday my angel Birdie Mae! You have created in me a healing purposeful life to live most fully and love most deeply."
The fashion mogul continued, "With you my soul has been set free to the beauty of pure light. You guide me to shine because your heartbeat connected me to mine. Sweet baby girl, you have illuminated all of our worlds with your bright mystical star-bursting smile. I am forever yours, you are forever mine. Life get ready because the both of us were born ready. I love you!"