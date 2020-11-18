Patrick Dempsey Teases How Long His Grey's Anatomy Return Will Last

Related : McDreamy Patrick Dempsey's Big Return to "Grey's Anatomy"

Want more Patrick Dempsey? Well, you're in luck.

Less than a week after he shocked Grey's Anatomy fans by returning for the season 17 premiere, the 54-year-old actor appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and teased whether he'd be making any future appearances on the medical drama.

When Ellen DeGeneres asked the star how many more episodes he'll be in, Dempsey didn't give a straight answer. Although, he suggested this wasn't the last time fans would see McDreamy.

"I'm not sure how many," he replied. "I know I'm throughout this season. He comes back to visit."

ABC already confirmed Dempsey will appear in this week's episode, so fans can hopefully learn more after last week's surprising end.

In case you missed it, the Nov. 12 season premiere concluded with Dempsey's Derek Shepherd reuniting with Ellen Pompeo's Meredith Grey on a beach in a dream-like sequence, making it the first time he'd been on the show since his character's death in 2015.