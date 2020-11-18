Here's Your Steamy First Look at Matt James on The Bachelor

Matt James has never been in love—and Chris Harrison is trying to change that.
In a new preview for season 25 of The Bachelor, contestants can be seen literally falling for the 28-year-old real estate broker. In fact, one woman accidentally trips into the arms of Matt on their first meeting after coming out of her limo! The preview also teases a lot of steamy makeout sessions ahead as Matt embarks on his journey to find a companion.
One clip shows Matt sharing a toast with the women competing for his heart, saying, "Cheers to falling in love."
And of course, it wouldn't be The Bachelor without some drama. As the sneak peek shows, the contestants break down into tears as tensions rise in the game of love.
At the end of the clip, host Chris can be heard asking Matt, "Do you feel ready for this?" While viewers don't hear a reply, the preview does show Matt taking a big breath as his starts his Bachelor journey.
As fans will recall, Matt was first announced as the star of The Bachelor in June, making him the first-ever Black male lead in the history of the series. Prior to the announcement, he was originally cast on Clare Crawley's season of The Bachelorette, but ABC made the decision when production was put on hold amid the coronavirus pandemic.
In late October, Matt's BFF and fellow Bachelor Nation star Tyler Cameron dished about his pal's Bachelor title. "That boy dodged a bullet," Tyler said of Matt not appearing on season 16 of The Bachelorette. "That boy is on his own. Just cause it's a mess. It's just a disaster. You know what I mean? It's nothing about Clare. It's a mess, you know? Just to be able to jump and skip and be the Bachelor, like who, I mean, of course, good for him, so I am very happy he's not there."
Take a look at the steamy preview for the upcoming season of The Bachelor!
You can watch Matt's journey to find love when The Bachelor premieres on Jan. 4 on ABC. Fans can currently see contestants compete for Tayshia Adams' heart on The Bachelorette.